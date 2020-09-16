September 16 in history: New York bombing, world's first photocopier and more

From Mexico's call fro end of Spanish rule to formation of Federation of Malaysia, here's all that happened on this day in history

1810

Mexico issues Grito de Dolores, calling for the end of Spanish rule

1920

Bomb explodes on Wall Street, New York, killing 38 people

1959

Xerox introduces '914', world's first photocopier

1963

Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak & Singapore unite to form Federation of Malaysia

2014

Iraq and the Levant launch Kobani offensive against Syria-Kurdish forces

