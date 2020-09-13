September 13 in history: Singapore's first woman president, first European factory in India & more

From French ambassador's kidnapping in The Hague to largest anti-apartheid march, here's what happened in the past — we've covered it all!

1500

Pedro Cabral Lands in Calicut & Opens first European factory in India

1974

Three of Japanese Red Army kidnap French ambassador in The Hague

1989

Largest anti-apartheid march led by Desmond Tutu takes place in S. Africa

1993

Oslo accords, Israel-Palestine peace agreement, are signed

2017

Singapore names Halimah Yacob first woman president

