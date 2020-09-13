September 13 in history: Singapore's first woman president, first European factory in India & more

Get WION News app for latest news
From French ambassador's kidnapping in The Hague to largest anti-apartheid march, here's what happened in the past — we've covered it all!
Pedro Cabral Lands in Calicut & Opens first European factory in India
(Photograph:WION)
Three of Japanese Red Army kidnap French ambassador in The Hague
Largest anti-apartheid march led by Desmond Tutu takes place in S. Africa
Oslo accords, Israel-Palestine peace agreement, are signed
Singapore names Halimah Yacob first woman president