September 12 in history: Greek War of Independence ends, Iraq war, and more

A Coup in Ethiopia ousts Emperor Haile Selassie, first African American woman flies into space, and more — here's what happened on this day in the history

View in App

1829

Greek War of Independence against Ottoman Empire ends after 8.5 years

(Photograph:WION)

1934

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania sign Baltic Entente against USSR

(Photograph:WION)

1974

A coup in Ethiopia ousts Emperor Haile Selassie

(Photograph:WION)

1992

Mae Jemison becomes the first African American woman to fly in space

(Photograph:WION)

2003

Iraq War: In Fallujah, U.S. forces mistakenly shoot & kill 8 Iraqi police officers

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App