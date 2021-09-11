September 11 in history: 9/11 attack, India and China clash at Sikkim, and more

NASA's Mars Global Surveyor reaches Mars, Russia Tests world’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb, the thermobaric bomb, and more — here's what happened on this day in the history

1967

Military clashes between China & India take place at Nathu La, Sikkim

1973

Chilean President Salvador Allende is killed in a military coup

1997

NASA's Mars Global Surveyor reaches Mars

2001

World Trade Center and Pentagon are attacked by Al Qaeda in US

2007

Russia Tests world’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb, the thermobaric bomb

