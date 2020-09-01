September 01 in history: Beginning of World War II, first visit to Saturn and more

From UN announcing that Earth's population has hit three billion to US, Australia and New Zealand signing the ANZUS mutual defense treaty, here's what happened on this day in history

1939

Germany invades Poland, commences World War II

(Photograph:WION)

1951

US, Australia and New Zealand sign the ANZUS mutual defense treaty

(Photograph:WION)

1962

UN announces that Earth's population has hit three billion

(Photograph:WION)

1969

Colonel Muammar Gaddafi deposes King Idris in the Libyan revolution

(Photograph:WION)

1979

NASA's Pioneer 11 becomes first spacecraft to visit Saturn

(Photograph:WION)