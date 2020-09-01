September 01 in history: Beginning of World War II, first visit to Saturn and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From UN announcing that Earth's population has hit three billion to US, Australia and New Zealand signing the ANZUS mutual defense treaty, here's what happened on this day in history
Germany invades Poland, commences World War II
(Photograph:WION)
US, Australia and New Zealand sign the ANZUS mutual defense treaty
UN announces that Earth's population has hit three billion
Colonel Muammar Gaddafi deposes King Idris in the Libyan revolution
NASA's Pioneer 11 becomes first spacecraft to visit Saturn