Second copy, but more expensive: China gears up to launch huge Titanic replica

Lifelong glory

The project's main backer was inspired to recreate the world's most infamous cruise liner by the 1997 box office hit of the same name, once the world's top-grossing film and wildly popular in China.

Investor Su Shaojun says he was motivated to finance the audacious, 260-metre-long (850-foot-long) duplicate to keep memories of the Titanic alive.

"I hope this ship will be here in 100 or 200 years," Su said.

(Photograph:AFP)