/Meet top 5 Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand

From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand. This list also includes Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah leads the list of Indian bowlers with the most T20I wickets against New Zealand, having taken 20 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.45.
Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is tied with Jasprit Bumrah as the leading Indian wicket-taker against New Zealand in T20Is, with 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.90 and an economy rate of 9.50.
Axar Patel is third on the list with 14 wickets in 10 T20I matches at an average of 21.85 and an economy rate of 8.38, with best bowling figures of 3/9.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is next on the list with 14 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 27.64 and an economy rate of 9.00, including a four-wicket haul.
Yuzvendra Chahal is fifth-highest wicket-taker for India against Kiwis, with 11 wickets in 14 T20I matches. He has also maintained an economy rate of 7.84.