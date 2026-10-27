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How important is Ferrari to Formula 1?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 03:38 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 03:38 IST

Ferrari is the only racing team to have competed in every Formula 1 World Championship season since its inception in 1950. The Italian manufacturer brings unmatched commercial value, a massive global television audience, and deep historical prestige that fundamentally sustains the sport's global business model.

Present since 1950
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Present since 1950

Ferrari is the only constructor to participate in every single Formula 1 season since the championship began in 1950. This unbroken attendance record gives the Italian team a unique historical status that no other modern racing operation can match.

Unmatched championship records
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(Photograph: Ferrari)

Unmatched championship records

The Scuderia holds the absolute record for success in the sport, securing 16 Constructors' Championships and 15 Drivers' Championships. The team has also entered over 1,000 Grand Prix races and secured more than 240 race victories across its long history.

Special heritage payments
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(Photograph: Ferrari)

Special heritage payments

Because of its historical value to the sport, Ferrari receives a unique long-standing team bonus from Formula 1 management. This special financial agreement grants the team an estimated $35 million extra per season regardless of where they finish in the standings.

Unique political veto
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(Photograph: Ferrari)

Unique political veto

The Italian team is the only constructor on the grid that holds a designated political veto over Formula 1 regulations. This contractual power allows Ferrari to block new technical or sporting rules that they believe actively harm the commercial interests of the sport.

Driving global viewership
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(Photograph: Ferrari)

Driving global viewership

Ferrari brings a massive global fan base known as the Tifosi, which directly drives global television ratings and merchandise sales. Industry data shows that Formula 1 viewership consistently peaks in major global markets when a Ferrari car is actively leading a race.

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