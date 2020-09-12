Saudi Arabia opens world's largest camel hospital and research facility
World's largest camel hospital and research facility has been set up in Saudi Arabia’s Al Qassim region over 70,000 square metres, and has costed over 100 million Saudi Riyals to build
World's largest research facility
Saudi Arabia’s Al Qassim region has opened the world’s largest camel hospital and research facility.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Large-sized stables
The Salam Veterinary Camel Hospital can handle nearly 145 camels and the stables can hold upto 400 camels. The research centre is working on mitigating diseases and other risks to the animals.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Improving breeding
The central laboratory houses nearly 60 pieces of equipment that are capable of undertaking over 160 types of analyses, which can be very helpful to improve breeding. The laboratories will also include a specialist centre for embryonic transfer using world-first technology for camels.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Generating employment
The facility will be generating employment for nearly 300 people across six different units, namely surgery, medical treatment, camel accommodation, laboratories for testing and research and a calf unit.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Set-up in new normal
The efforts to set up the facility in such tough times have led to praises, especially on social media. The local authorities have also urged the employees to take care of proper sanitisation while interacting with each other and the camels.