Sandringham summit: Key players of the royal gathering

Here are the key players in the room at the Sandringham summit:

The British royal family gathers Monday to thrash out a future for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who unilaterally decided they were stepping back from front-line royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth II

The 93-year-old head of state has been on the throne since her father, king George VI, died in 1952.

She has steered Britain through dramatic changes since the aftermath of World War II.

Her style over the years has been one of slow-paced, pragmatic change through consensus rather than drastic action.

The meeting is being held at Sandringham, her private estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where she traditionally stays from Christmas to early February.

(Photograph:Reuters)