Russians take to streets to protest against Putin after Navalny's arrest

A few days after the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was arrested in Russia upon arrival from Germany, thousands of protestors took to streets to demand his immediate release.
Pushkinskaya square
People gathered at Moscow's Pushkinskaya square on January 23 to carry out a rally where they raised their voices against the undemocratic practises of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Yulia Navalny
His wife, Yulia Navalny, was also reportedly detained at this rally. SHe had also flown back to Russia with her husband.
'Illegal' protests
After his arrest, Navalny had released a video message in which the Kremlin critic had urged his supporters to take to streets to protest against the Vladimir Putin-led government. The Russian authorities had called these protests to be "illegal" and had warned locals against any such activity.
Youngsters detained
Police also detained young children during the rally. The youth of the country has also been actively spreading pro-Navalny messages through video-sharing platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.
Freedom to Navalny
Protestors raised several placardfs reading messages such as "I'm not afraid" and "Freedom to Navalny!"
Critically ill
Navalny returned to Russia after spending five months in Germany where he was being treated following an alleged poisoning attack by the Kremlin.