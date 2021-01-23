Russians take to streets to protest against Putin after Navalny's arrest

Almost after a week of Alexei Navalny's arrest, Russian have ignored warnings of the Putin government and have come out in support of the Kremlin critic

View in App

Thousands raise voices

A few days after the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was arrested in Russia upon arrival from Germany, thousands of protestors took to streets to demand his immediate release.

(Photograph:AFP)

Pushkinskaya square

People gathered at Moscow's Pushkinskaya square on January 23 to carry out a rally where they raised their voices against the undemocratic practises of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Photograph:AFP)

Yulia Navalny

His wife, Yulia Navalny, was also reportedly detained at this rally. SHe had also flown back to Russia with her husband.

(Photograph:AFP)

'Illegal' protests

After his arrest, Navalny had released a video message in which the Kremlin critic had urged his supporters to take to streets to protest against the Vladimir Putin-led government. The Russian authorities had called these protests to be "illegal" and had warned locals against any such activity.

(Photograph:AFP)

Youngsters detained

Police also detained young children during the rally. The youth of the country has also been actively spreading pro-Navalny messages through video-sharing platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

(Photograph:AFP)

Freedom to Navalny

Protestors raised several placardfs reading messages such as  "I'm not afraid" and "Freedom to Navalny!"

(Photograph:AFP)

Critically ill

Navalny returned to Russia after spending five months in Germany where he was being treated following an alleged poisoning attack by the Kremlin.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App