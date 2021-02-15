Russia celebrates Valentine's Day by forming human chains in support for Navalny's wife

Hundreds of women took to streets in Russia to stand in support for the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
(Photograph:AFP)
Never too cold
Nearly 300 women gathered on the Arbat Street in Moscow's city centre, holding a white ribbon even in chilling temperature of -13C (8F).
(Photograph:AFP)
For love
People also brought heart-shaped balloons and flowers to show they support love, and not violence. They also formed hearts with the help of candles to show Yulia Navalnaya that she is not alone, even if her husband has been sentenced to at least three years of prison.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Unbearable'
A women wearing face mask with the inscription "Unbearable" takes part in a human chain.
(Photograph:AFP)
Couples' power
Instead of spending romantic evenings together, young people walked out on streets and turned on the flashlights of their mobile phones in support of the jailed Kremlin critic and his wife.
(Photograph:AFP)
#LoveIsStrongerThanFear
Women in several Russian cities came out in support of the couple and later uploaded images from the peaceful and love-filled demonstrations on social media platforms with #LoveIsStrongerThanFear