Robert Downey Jr birthday: 8 movies that prove he's more than just 'Iron Man'

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Robert Downey Jr is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of his generation, and his performances in his movies are a testament to that fact. Even apart from his work as Iron Man in MCU, he has given superb performances in all kinds of movies. From playing a real-life Hollywood legend to embodying a comedic fictional Hollywood star, he has delivered some unforgettable performances over the years. His portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin earned him an Oscar nomination, and he has since gone on to showcase his range in a variety of roles. In this article, we'll delve into eight of the best Robert Downey Jr movies outside of the MCU, ranging from intense thrillers to heartwarming dramas and everything in between.



Chaplin (1992)

In this biographical drama, RDJ plays the legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin. The film follows Chaplin's rise to fame, his romantic relationships, and his struggles with the US government's persecution during the Red Scare. RDJ's performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.



(Photograph: Others )

Zodiac (2007)

In this thriller based on the real-life Zodiac Killer case in the late 1960s and early 1970s, RDJ plays journalist Paul Avery who becomes obsessed with the case. The film is intense, suspenseful, and features an all-star cast including Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo.



(Photograph: Others )

Tropic Thunder (2008)

RDJ delivers a hilarious (and controversial) performance as Kirk Lazarus, a method actor who undergoes a controversial skin pigmentation procedure to play an African-American character in a war movie. The film is a satirical take on Hollywood and features a star-studded cast including Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and Tom Cruise.



(Photograph: Others )

The Soloist (2009)

In this drama based on a true story, RDJ plays a journalist who befriends a homeless musician with schizophrenia (played by Jamie Foxx) and helps him pursue his dreams of becoming a professional cellist. The film is a heartwarming and poignant exploration of friendship and mental illness.



(Photograph: Others )

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

RDJ plays a petty thief who inadvertently becomes a Hollywood private eye in this neo-noir comedy. The film is witty, self-aware, and features a standout performance from Val Kilmer as his snarky partner.



(Photograph: Others )

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

RDJ brings his trademark charisma and wit to the role of the legendary literary detective Sherlock Holmes in this action-packed adventure. The film features impressive set pieces, a dynamic score, and an entertaining supporting performance from Jude Law as Dr Watson.



(Photograph: Others )

Less Than Zero (1987)

In this drama based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, RDJ plays a wealthy college student who returns home for Christmas break and gets caught up in the seedy world of drugs and debauchery. The film is a bleak and intense exploration of addiction and youth culture in the 1980s.



(Photograph: Others )

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

RDJ plays a drug addict in this animated sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian future. The film features a unique animation style and a standout performance from Keanu Reeves as an undercover cop trying to take down a drug ring.

(Photograph: Others )