Ricin-filled tales: Criminals who sent poisoned envelopes to Presidents

The US Presidents and high-profile personalities have bee targetted at various points, and one of the most notorious ways has been poisoning.

William Clyde Allen III

William Clyde Allen III was 39-years-old when he tried to "send a message" to the US President Donald Trump in 2018. He sent letters with envelopes laced with ricin addressed to the White House and wrote “Jack and the Missile Bean Stock Powder” on the top of the envelopes.

He was traced after his return address was found on two of such envelopes. On being caught, he admitted to the crime and also informed of sending similar envelopes to the FBI Director Christopher Wray, Defence Secretary James Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Admiral John Richardson. All these envelopes found traces of ricin on it.

He also claimed of sending similar envelopes to the Queen Elizabeth, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the secretary of the Air Force. However, these were not found.

(Photograph:Reuters)