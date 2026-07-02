/Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026

Eight countries worth visiting in 2026: Japan, Portugal, Mexico, New Zealand, Greece, Turkey, Peru and Iceland. Each offers unique cultural, natural and historical experiences for diverse traveller interests.
Japan seamlessly blends ancient temples and traditional crafts with cutting-edge technology and modern cities. Travellers visit for cherry blossoms in spring, historic Kyoto, bustling Tokyo, and world-class cuisine. The efficient train network makes exploring multiple regions straightforward and affordable for international visitors.
Portugal offers remarkable value for European travel. Lisbon's colourful neighbourhoods, Porto's wine culture and Algarve's beaches attract diverse travellers. The country's welcoming locals, reasonable accommodation costs and excellent food make extended stays accessible for various budgets.
Mexico delivers pre-Columbian archaeological sites like Chichen Itza alongside Caribbean beaches and colonial architecture. Mexico City's museums, Oaxaca's indigenous culture and cenotes in Yucatan provide rich experiences. The proximity to North America and lower travel costs make it increasingly popular.
New Zealand's South and North Islands offer geothermal wonders, fjords, mountains and film-famous locations. Queenstown provides adventure activities whilst Nelson and Wellington appeal to those seeking culture and wine regions.
Greece combines archaeological treasures in Athens with serene island life. Santorini, Mykonos and Crete offer beaches and traditional tavernas. The summer season provides warm weather, though shoulder seasons in April-May and September-October offer fewer crowds and pleasant temperatures.
Peru attracts those seeking iconic sites and natural wonders. Machu Picchu remains a bucket-list destination, whilst the Sacred Valley offers trekking and cultural immersion. The Amazon rainforest provides biodiversity experiences. The Peruvian sol offers good exchange value for international visitors.
Turkey spans Europe and Asia, offering Istanbul's historic mosques and bazaars, Cappadocia's cave dwellings and Mediterranean beaches. The country's affordable meals, impressive historical sites and diverse landscapes make it an excellent multi-experience destination for varied traveller interests.
Iceland's geysers, waterfalls, glaciers and volcanic landscapes draw nature enthusiasts. The summer midnight sun and winter northern lights create unique seasonal experiences.