LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026

Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 14:04 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 14:04 IST

Eight countries worth visiting in 2026: Japan, Portugal, Mexico, New Zealand, Greece, Turkey, Peru and Iceland. Each offers unique cultural, natural and historical experiences for diverse traveller interests.

Japan
1 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Japan

Japan seamlessly blends ancient temples and traditional crafts with cutting-edge technology and modern cities. Travellers visit for cherry blossoms in spring, historic Kyoto, bustling Tokyo, and world-class cuisine. The efficient train network makes exploring multiple regions straightforward and affordable for international visitors.

Portugal
2 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Portugal

Portugal offers remarkable value for European travel. Lisbon's colourful neighbourhoods, Porto's wine culture and Algarve's beaches attract diverse travellers. The country's welcoming locals, reasonable accommodation costs and excellent food make extended stays accessible for various budgets.

Mexico
3 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Mexico

Mexico delivers pre-Columbian archaeological sites like Chichen Itza alongside Caribbean beaches and colonial architecture. Mexico City's museums, Oaxaca's indigenous culture and cenotes in Yucatan provide rich experiences. The proximity to North America and lower travel costs make it increasingly popular.

New Zealand
4 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

New Zealand

New Zealand's South and North Islands offer geothermal wonders, fjords, mountains and film-famous locations. Queenstown provides adventure activities whilst Nelson and Wellington appeal to those seeking culture and wine regions.

Greece
5 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Greece

Greece combines archaeological treasures in Athens with serene island life. Santorini, Mykonos and Crete offer beaches and traditional tavernas. The summer season provides warm weather, though shoulder seasons in April-May and September-October offer fewer crowds and pleasant temperatures.

Peru
6 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Peru

Peru attracts those seeking iconic sites and natural wonders. Machu Picchu remains a bucket-list destination, whilst the Sacred Valley offers trekking and cultural immersion. The Amazon rainforest provides biodiversity experiences. The Peruvian sol offers good exchange value for international visitors.

Turkey
7 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Turkey

Turkey spans Europe and Asia, offering Istanbul's historic mosques and bazaars, Cappadocia's cave dwellings and Mediterranean beaches. The country's affordable meals, impressive historical sites and diverse landscapes make it an excellent multi-experience destination for varied traveller interests.

Iceland
8 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Iceland

Iceland's geysers, waterfalls, glaciers and volcanic landscapes draw nature enthusiasts. The summer midnight sun and winter northern lights create unique seasonal experiences.

Trending Photo

Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026
10

Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026

How the F-22's radar can jam enemy electronics
5

How the F-22's radar can jam enemy electronics

From blue waters to desert sands: All about India-Japan military ties and defence agreements
9

From blue waters to desert sands: All about India-Japan military ties and defence agreements

Top 5 fighter jets that broke speed records
5

Top 5 fighter jets that broke speed records

Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026
8

Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026