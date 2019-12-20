Yearender 2019: Reliving the year via pictures

From evacuation of Islamic State's last holdout to the burning of the Notre Dame Cathedral, here are the biggest news stories of the year, capturing images of armed conflict, global wave of anti-government protests, natural disasters and the plight of war bound children.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed

An aerial view taken on October 27, 2019, shows the site that was hit by helicopter gunfire which reportedly killed nine people near the northwestern Syrian village of Barisha in the Idlib province along the border with Turkey, where "groups linked to the Islamic State (IS) group" were present, according to a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car on the outskirts of Barisha, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media said IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead following a US military raid in the same province.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the helicopters likely belonged to the US-led military coalition that has been fighting the extremist group in Syria.

(Photograph:AFP)