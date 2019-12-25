Not so merry! When Christmas festivities turn into 'protests'

From natives of Hong Kong demonstrating against their government to the citizens of India protesting the new citizenship law, Christmas 2019 saw protests across many parts of the globe.

Hong Kong

As Hong Kong geared up for the Christmas celebration, the demonstrators planned for a gathering in prime shopping malls and a 'slient night' rally which turned out to be chaotic.

The police used pepper sprays and tear gases over the mob of thousands, many of them wearing masks and reindeer horn, to disperse the anti-government protests.

(Photograph:Reuters)