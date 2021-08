Nikhil and Anamika (My brother Nikhil )

The sensitive, emotional story about the gay community and starred Juhi Chawla, Purab Kohli and Sanjay Suri who played the title role. The movie showed a bond between brother and sister. In the movie, Juhi played the role of Anamika, who supported his brother no matter what the situation is.

Sanjay played the character of a homosexual man suffering from AIDS and Juhi as his sister Anu is the closest ally through this turbulent time. One of the early films that revolved around a same-sex love story, the film revolved around the taboos around AIDS. The film was critically well-received.

(Photograph:Twitter)