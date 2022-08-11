Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best on-screen Bollywood sibling movies to watch

Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:10 PM(IST)

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is all about love, care, and togetherness. The day is celebrated as a promise to stand by your siblings and honour your relationship. Movies are the best way to enjoy any occasion, and Bollywood, over the years, has made it a point to highlight this purest bond in reel life. Although it's not easy to portray this loving and precious bond on screen, there have been a few films that show the close connection between brothers and sisters through their stories and performances.

This Raksha Bandhan, let's turn the pages back and take a look at some of the sweetest and most memorable on-screen sibling duos who won our hearts.
 

Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra from Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranveer Singh as Kabir and Priyanka Chopra as Ayesha gave us all sibling goals when they came together for Zoya Akhtar's ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ in 2015. In the film, Priyanka played a bold, strong, and independent woman, while Ranveer portrayed the character of her carefree, fun-filled younger brother. Both actors displayed the sibling bond in the most real and relatable way. Ayesha and Kabir were not like the other stereotypical brother-sister characters of Bollywood, but they had real chemistry, be it understanding each other through silence or mature friendship.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Randeep Hooda-Aishwarya Rai from Sarabjit

Based on the true story of an Indian woman trying to release her brother from jail who mistakenly crosses the Indian border to Pakistan, ‘Sarabjit’ is a heart-wrenching story that continues to live in people's hearts. Dalbir Kaur, played by Aishwarya Rai, fights to protect her brother Sarabjit, played by Randeep Hooda.The film is tragic and the actors' powerful performances have portrayed the real-life sibling story filled with emotions. ‘Sarabjit’ shows us how a sister goes that extra mile to save her brother. The movie will leave you in tears.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Farhan Akhtar-Divya Dutt from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Based on the real-life story of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ is one of the most loved biopics in Bollywood. While the film is largely based on the life of the athlete, it also shows the beautiful bond he shared with his sister, Isri Kaur, portrayed by actor Divya Dutt. The movie’s success can largely be attributed to Akhtar and Dutta, who did pure justice to the characters. Both siblings were backbones and a support to each other as they dealt with the terrible sorrow and suffering associated with India's Partition. Particularly in the scene where Farhan proudly displays his jacket as an Indian player representing India to his tearful sister Divya, it got us all in tears.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Sushant Singh Rajput-Amrita Puri from Kai Po Che!

One of the most loved characters from the film ‘Kai Po Che!’ was Sushant Singh Rajput’s portrayal of Ishaan Bhatt and his camaraderie with his on-screen sister Vidya (played by Amrita Puri) The two gave many life lessons to us, including how important it is to enjoy the small joys of life. Even though the movie is about three friends, the lovely brother-sister bond was able to shine in this critically acclaimed flick. Sushant and Amrita both skillfully portrayed their love-hate sibling relationship. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai from Josh

We all love Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Devdas’ and ‘Mohabbatein’ as a romantic couple, but fans say the duo’s best on-screen chemistry was in the 2000 film ‘Josh’ as siblings! The duo played orphan twins in the movie—Max and Shirley. In the movie, the twins love each other dearly and are the head of the "Eagle" gang.  Max is a protective brother in this Indian adaptation of the 1961 musical ‘West Side Story’. Till today, SRK and Aishwarya’s characters from the film are the most memorable sibling characters from Bollywood.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Hrithik Roshan-Karisma Kapoor from Fiza

Listed as one of Karishma Kapoor’s best performances, ‘Fiza’ is the story of a sister trying to find her younger brother who goes missing after the Bombay riots in 1993. Unfortunately, when she does find her younger brother, Amaan—played by Hrithik Roshan—she comes to know that he has joined a terrorist group. But none has ever narrated a story of a sister who is brave, strong, and assertive and who can go to any lengths to find her brother. Apart from some brilliant performances from the cast, ‘Fiza’ has got really beautiful songs and heart-touching scenes, one where Karisma is completely shattered after her mother (played by Jaya Bachchan) dies.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Juhi Chawla–Sanjay Suri from My Brother... Nikhil

In the critically acclaimed movie, Suri played the role of India's first AIDS activist, while Chawla embodies the role of a sister who has a never-dying love and support for her brother, as she tries to help him to move on with his life despite being rejected by society, family, and friends because of the disease. The movie is a strong take on the topics of sexuality and how HIV patients are treated by the community. Juhi and Suri portrayed a sibling relationship, showing that siblings are the only ones who would understand and love you in any terrible situation.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Dev Anand-Zeenat Aman from Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Anyone who has a love for Bollywood music will remember the track 'Phoolon ka taaron ka...', which beautifully depicts sister-brother love. Zeenat and Dev played siblings in this 1971 hit film in which Dev, who plays Prashant Jaiswal, travels to Kathmandu, Nepal in search of his long-lost sister in order to bring her back home—Jenice (Zeenat Aman), who is associated with a band of hippies. The movie has some iconic hit songs, and the story revolves around drugs, hippie culture, and broken homes.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Shreyas Talpade-Shweta Prasad from Iqbal

Iqbal and his little sister Khadija share a rare and unique bond. Shweta protects her older brother, Shreyas, who is deaf and dumb and is his biggest supporter and guide as well.

(Photograph:Others)

