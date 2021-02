Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) prepares for and interview after departing the Senate floor at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 25, 2021. As he prepares for an impeachment trial this week, Schumer is at the height of his political power in Washington and at home in New York, he is taking steps to head off a primary challenge from the left. (Erin Schaff © 2021 The New York Times)

(Photograph:The New York Times)