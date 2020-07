Mecca

The holy Mecca has been sanitised and prepared to welcome the devotees. However, this year the Eid celebrations will be limited as only few selected thousand people will be allowed to attend Hajj at this time of the year.

Even the attendance at the Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat, one of the most important and toughest ritual, has also been allowed only to few selected thousands.

However, it is being made sure that the Mecca is being sanitised properly and regularly, and all pilgrims are maintaining social distance and are wearing face masks at all times.

(Photograph:AFP)