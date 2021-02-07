Power of pink: Locals protest against Netanyahu in Israel

In another night of protests against the Israel PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, pink dominated the streets demanding shift in power
A group of protestors dressed in fluorescent pink held a demonstration outside Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence.
(Photograph:AFP)
The group called "The Pink Front" took to streets to protest against the current Prime Minister and demanded his resignation over corruption allegations, which he has repeatedly declined.
Many Pink Front members are artists and performers, a community that has been hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns.
The PM called these protestors "anarchists" and accused them of not following coronavirus precautions by leading demonstrations with huge gatherings.
(Photograph:Twitter)