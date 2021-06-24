Pope Francis meets Spider-Man at weekly audience, see images here

Pope Francis had an unusual encounter at his Wednesday audience meeting a Spider-Man impersonator who usually dons the outfit to entertain sick children. Scroll down to see images.

Spider man mask for Pope

A man wearing a costume of the Spider-Man fantasy character, who performs in hospitals for sick children, hands a Spider-Man mask to Pope Francis as they meet at the end of the weekly general audience.

(Photograph:AFP)