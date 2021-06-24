Pope Francis meets Spider-Man at weekly audience, see images here

Pope Francis had an unusual encounter at his Wednesday audience meeting a Spider-Man impersonator who usually dons the outfit to entertain sick children. Scroll down to see images.

Spider man mask for Pope

A man wearing a costume of the Spider-Man fantasy character, who performs in hospitals for sick children, hands a Spider-Man mask to Pope Francis as they meet at the end of the weekly general audience.

(Photograph:AFP)

Spider man shakes hand

A man wearing a costume of the Spider-Man fantasy character, who performs in hospitals for sick children, shakes hand with Pope Francis at the end of the weekly general audience.

Man wearing spider man costume waits for Pope

A man wearing a costume of the Spider-Man fantasy character waits for the Pope's arrival at San Damaso courtyard. 

Pope blesses audience

Pope Francis blesses attendees as he arrives at San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience.

