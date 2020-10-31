Poland assemble: Warsaw residents organise biggest protest against abortion rules

Locals of Warsaw brought out creative posters and amplified their fight against the recent rules passed for abortion freedom

'Streets are our home'

Residents of Warsaw took to streets to protest against the near-total ban on abortion. The streets were taken over by tens of thousands of protestors who claimed the streets will be their home till the government reverses the rule against abortion rights.

(Photograph:AFP)