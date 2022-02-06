Pics: Series of avalanche hit Austria; 8 people killed, multiple injured

A series of avalanche in Austria have killed eight people in two days, leaving multiple people injured. Seven skiers were among those killed as heavy snowfall followed by warmer weather led to dangerous conditions.
Another person who was killed was a 58-year-old local man, states Austrian broadcaster ORF.
31 separate avalanches reported
As per the officials, at least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon. The avalanche in Soelden buried five people. However, they were all rescued later.
20 people are annually killed
In recent years, an average of around 20 people are annually killed by avalanches in Austria.
However, the last two seasons were less deadly. This is because there were less skiers due to the ongoing pandemic.
Warnings have been issued
Immediately after the avalanche was confirmed, helicopters from Switzerland and Austria were dispatched to the scene to help with search and rescue efforts.
To ensure safety, warnings have been issued in high-lying areas over the past few days.
'Stroke of luck'
There were reports of a German woman being buried in an avalanche in the resort of Glungezer. However, she was rescued alive.
A police spokesperson said she had been buried for 15 minutes. He further added that "surviving for 15 minutes is a total stroke of luck."