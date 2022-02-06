Pics: Series of avalanche hit Austria; 8 people killed, multiple injured

A series of avalanche in Austria have killed eight people in two days, leaving multiple people injured. As per the officials, at least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon

A series of avalanche in Austria have killed eight people in two days, leaving multiple people injured. Seven skiers were among those killed as heavy snowfall followed by warmer weather led to dangerous conditions.

Another person who was killed was a 58-year-old local man, states Austrian broadcaster ORF.

