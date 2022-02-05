Pics: Rescue workers in Morocco move closer to save child trapped in well

Rescue workers in Morocco are still digging to save Rayan, a five-year-old boy trapped in a deep well for over four days. The well is located in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province.
1.8m from the boy
As per local media reports, the rescuers are 1.8m from the boy. There have been fears of landslides during the operation.
Bulldozers have been used to cut a huge trench next to the well. The rescuers have somehow managed to get down oxygen and water to him. They also received a response from him.
'Almost there'
Government spokesman Mustapha Baitas, while elaborating on the mission said, "The child's rescue is approaching. Our hearts are with the family, and we are praying that he will back with them as soon as possible."
Operation's leaders, Abdesalam Makoudi said, "We're almost there. We've been working non-stop for three days and tiredness is kicking in, but the whole rescue team is hanging on."
What exactly happened?
It all started when the 5-year-old disappeared while playing. "The whole family went out to look for him then we realised that he'd fallen down the well. I'm still keeping up hope that we'll get him out alive," his mother said.
Medics on-site
As per reports by local media, the medics are on-site to check on the boy once he is extracted. Also, the authorities have a helicopter on standby to take the child to a hospital.
The roads around the town are lined with cars and buses. Thousands of people have been cheering the rescuers at the site.