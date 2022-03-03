Pics: People reunite as New Zealand opens border after two years of isolation

Tears, hugs, laughter echoed through the arriving halls of New Zealand, as the country has now finally opened its border and lifted its isolation requirements.
For almost two years the arriving terminal of international airports were ghosted. The country’s border has been closed for two years except for the short-lived travel with Australia.
People who could managed to enter the country were made to quarantine to government’s managed isolation.
Initially, the border opening of New Zealand was declared in November but it was was delayed after the arrival of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.
It’s been a tough journey for everyone who have been waiting to reunite with their family, friends or unable to bid farewell to the ones gone.
The border opened on Monday for new Zealanders from Australia and on Friday it opens to all New Zealanders.
The cabinet will consider reopening dates for tourists and visitors in coming months.
Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister announced vaccinated travellers will no longer have to self-isolate themselves but will require to undergo Covid test on arrival and on fifth and sixth day.
If the traveller tested positive for covid test then need to self-isolate themselves in line for new Zealanders, while the non-vaccinated will still have to stay in managed isolation.