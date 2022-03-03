Pics: People reunite as New Zealand opens border after two years of isolation

Tears, hugs, laughter echoed through the arriving halls of New Zealand, as the country has now finally opened its border and lifted its isolation requirements.

New Zealand’s international airports were closed for two years

For almost two years the arriving terminal of international airports were ghosted. The country’s border has been closed for two years except for the short-lived travel with Australia.

People who could managed to enter the country were made to quarantine to government’s managed isolation.

(Photograph:AFP)