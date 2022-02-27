Pics: From Kuwait airlift in 1990 to operation Ganga in 2022, here are a few evacuation missions by India

The government of India has carried out several major evacuation operations in the past. From Kuwait airlift in 1990 to Operation Ganga in 2022, here is a look

Kuwait airlift 1990

After one lakh Iraqi soldiers had marched into Kuwait, nearly 2 lakh Indians were left stranded, leaving the general public helpless with nowhere to go.

The Indian government airlifted the Indian citizens out of the country over the course of two months. After this, Air India was registered in the Guinness World Records for executing the largest-ever air evacuation mission.

