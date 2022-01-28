Pics: Bridge collapses in Pittsburg just hours before Biden's visit

A snow covered two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburg on Friday morning just few hours before US President Joe Biden's visit to the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
As per Pittsburgh public safety department, firefighters and other emergency services were deployed to the bridge. Also, people formed a human chain to help in the rescue operations.
Gas line has been cut
The gas line to the area has been cut. Also, the department has asked the Red Cross to help with the assistance. The department further said that an update on injuries will only happen once a public information officer gets to the scene.
No fatalities so far
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a news conference said that no fatalities have been reported. As per local media reports, there were four vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.
Survivors speak about their experience
Jeremy Habowski, who was at the bridge when the collapse took place, while speaking to CNN said that he feels lucky to be alive after surviving the collapse.
"The scariest part was definitely going over the edge because there was a gap and my car left the ground," he told CNN.
Biden scheduled to visit
The collapse happened when Biden and other top Pennsylvania Democrats and a Senate candidate are all set to visit the city for an event.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a tweet said that Biden is aware of the bridge collapse and the event will go on as scheduled. She wrote, "@POTUS is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide."