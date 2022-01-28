Pics: Bridge collapses in Pittsburg just hours before Biden's visit

Just hours before Biden's visit, a bridge collapsed in Pittsburg. No fatalities have been reported so far. Scroll below for images

Two-lane bridge collapses

A snow covered two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburg on Friday morning just few hours before US President Joe Biden's visit to the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

As per Pittsburgh public safety department, firefighters and other emergency services were deployed to the bridge. Also, people formed a human chain to help in the rescue operations.

(Photograph:Twitter)