Paw-erful: Some of the most famous cats who ran for elections

Morris

Morris, the black-and-white cat from Mexico ran for the post of Mayor of Xalapa in 2013. There was a twist in Morris' case. The cat's name did not appear on the ballot, but the locals wrote his name on the voting slips. Morris gained so much popularity in the area that even after all these years, the cat's Facebook page still has 356,241 likes.

Picture courtesy: El Candigato Morris Facebook page

(Photograph:Facebook)