Paw-erful: Some of the most famous cats who ran for elections
From Senate to Mayor to even US President, here are some of the cats who campaigned or ran for elections from all over the world.
Dr. Jekyll
Dr. Jekyll ran for the post of US President in 2015 and was even registered with the FEC. Not just that, Dr. Jekyll was also declared the winner in HuffPost's live pet debate. The cat's a winner, yes, but he did not win the US Presidential elections.
Picture courtesy: Dr. Jekyll for President Facebook page
(Photograph:Facebook)
Limberbutt McCubbins
Limberbutt McCubbins, a cat from Kentucky, officially registered to run for the US Presidential elections in 2016. With a hashtag of #meowisthetime, he was endorsed by the publication Jezebel and was featured in many major local media publications.
Morris, the black-and-white cat from Mexico ran for the post of Mayor of Xalapa in 2013. There was a twist in Morris' case. The cat's name did not appear on the ballot, but the locals wrote his name on the voting slips. Morris gained so much popularity in the area that even after all these years, the cat's Facebook page still has 356,241 likes.
Picture courtesy: El Candigato Morris Facebook page
(Photograph:Facebook)
Hank
A Maine Coon cat, Hank, ran for the post of US Senate in Virginia in 2012 as an Independent candidate. Hank managed to get 6,000 write-in votes and $16,000 in donations, that helped a local animal rescue group. Sadly, Hank passed away in 2014 at the age of 13. Hank's older brother Sammy, too, passed away this year in February.
Picture courtesy: Hank's Facebook page
(Photograph:Facebook)
Barsik
Barsik was probably one of the most successful furry candidate. The Siberian candidate ran for the post of Mayor for Barnaul town, and got 91.6 per cent of the votes in an unofficial poll, as the residents wanted a non-corrupt leader. However, Barsik never registered officially as a candidate.