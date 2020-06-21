Pacaya volcano erupts in Central America; no damage reported
The Pacaya volcano, located in Guatemala city of Central America, erupted on June 20, 2020. However, no damage was reported. Experts had informed the authorities of a possible eruption in June.
Recent eruption
The Pacaya volcano, seen from Rodeo village in San Vicente Pacaya municipality about 45 km south of Guatemala City, erupted on June 20, 2020.
Experts predicted the eruption
Few days ago, experts had reported that three lava flows continue to be observed from Mackenney summit crater. Two lava flows continue to be active on the north slopes of the volcano and one lava flow continues to be active on the west flank.
Lava splatter was observed
Glowing lava spatter was being ejected to an approximate height of 25 to 50 meters above the crater.
Steam plumed emitted
White and blue gas and steam plumes were emitted.
Popular tourist destination
Pacaya is a popular tourist destination. The volcano, which first erupted 23,000 years ago, has erupted at least 23 times since the Spanish invasion of Guatemala.