/Out of this world: The records NASA's Artemis II broke on its way to the moon and back | In Pics

Coming home was the most technically demanding part of the mission. During re-entry, the Orion capsule hit speeds exceeding 30 times the speed of sound, with temperatures on the heat shield climbing to around 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, roughly half the temperature of the Sun's surface. According to reports, that shield had been a source of genuine concern. During the uncrewed Artemis I test flight in 2022, it eroded in ways nobody had anticipated, drawing uncomfortable comparisons to the Challenger and Columbia space shuttle disasters of 1986 and 2003, respectively, when astronauts died after warning signs were set aside. This time, NASA adjusted the re-entry trajectory, keeping it steeper and shorter to reduce the risk. It worked.

"A textbook entry and a textbook touchdown," was how NASA described it.

