Oscars 2023 nominations predictions: 'RRR', 'The Banshees of Inishiren', other movies expected to get nods

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

The announcement for Academy Awards 2023 nominations is a few hours away now. Since nominations for every other major award shows have already been revealed, all eyes are now on the Academy Awards, colloquially called Oscars. While the actual ceremony will be held in March the nominations announcement is also a much-anticipated event. Oscars 2023, though called that, will award the best talent in American and international cinema of 2022. Considering how excellent 2022 has been for film, despite the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect production and distribution, the competition this year is going to be particularly fierce. Popular comedian and TV show host Jimmy Kimmel will be the host of the Oscars 2023. The awards ceremony will take play at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 2023.

Oscars 2023 nominations predictions

Here are out predictions for Oscars 2023 nominations.

Best Picture

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'The Whale'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'Babylon'

'Elvis'

'The Fabelmans'

'Tár'

Best Director

Edward Berger, 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'

Todd Field, 'Tár'



Best Actor

Austin Butler, 'Elvis'

Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'

Paul Mescal, 'Aftersun'

Jr NTR, 'RRR'

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Cate Blanchett, 'Tár'

Ana de Armas, 'Blonde'

Margot Robbie, 'Babylon'

Viola Davis, 'The Woman King'

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Eddie Redmayne, 'The Good Nurse'

Paul Dano, 'The Fabelmans'

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Kerry Condon, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Stephanie Hsu, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Carey Mulligan, 'She Said'



Best Screenplay

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'

Todd Field, 'Tár'

Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Ruben Östlund, 'Triangle of Sadness'

Best Song

'Naatu Naatu', 'RRR'

'Ciao Papa', 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'

'Hold My Hand', 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Lift Me Up,Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Carolina', 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

