Oscar 2023 nominations: Best Actor

Written By: Shomini Sen Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominations for Oscars in every category. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations on January 24. Here are the Best Actor nominees. Did you favourites make the cut?

Austin Butler, 'Elvis'

Austin Butler brought iconic singer Elvis Presley to life in Baz Luhrman's 'Elvis' which narrated the story of Presley's rise to stardom and his toxic relationship with manager Colonel Parker. While Butler did not look like Presley, the actor transformed and brought the iconic singer and his inherent swagger to life on the big screen aptly.

Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Insherin'

Colin Farrell cemented his spot at the Oscars when he won the Golden Globes earlier this month. Farrell plays Pádraic Súilleabháin a man grappling with reality when his friend for many years decides to break up the friendship.

Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'

Actor Brendan Fraser's comeback to the big screen is a heartwarming tale of a man battling obesity and a difficult daughter with whom he has been estranged for years. Fraser's performance had been termed as a career-best and most feel he is the strongest contender for the award.

Bill Nighy, 'Living'

In 'Living', veteran actor Bill Nighy stars in an English-language adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's 'Ikiru' (1952), set in London of the 1950s.

Paul Mescal, 'The Aftersun'

Sophie reminisces about a vacation she took with her father twenty years ago, thinking about both the happy moments they shared and the personal sadness she experienced. She reflects on both actual memories and those she's created in her mind, trying to understand the relationship between the father she knew and the one she didn't. Paul Mescal's performance as Sophie's father has won a lot of praise.

