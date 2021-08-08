Olympics kills! People protest against Tokyo 2020 before closing ceremony
Hundreds of locals took to the streets of Tokyo to protest against the Olympic Games, right before the closing ceremony started. On the other hand, authorities and former IOC officers rejoiced at the success of the event, amid a pandemic
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Tokyo to protest again st the Olympic Games, ahead of the event's closing ceremony. Some locals believe these games have been a hindrance in the Japan's progress against the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Olympics kill the poor'
From the time the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese Prime Minister announced that Tokyo will be hosting the games irrespective of the coronavirus cases, locals have been protesting against the decision. Many were also seen holding placards reading 'Olympics kill the poor' and 'Bach go back'.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Memorable show'
While some of the locals slowly warmed up to the atmosphere, others stood strong on their belief.
Britain's Olympic chief has now claimed that these Olympic Games have proved all doubters wrong and the athletes have put on a memorable show. "The doubters have been proved wrong. The world has gone through an exceptionally difficult 18 months but athletes from across the globe came together and put on a memorable show," said Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA). "The Games have been held in the most challenging circumstances imaginable and the organisers have excelled."
(Photograph:AFP)
Absolute miracle!
Polls before the Games consistently showed the Japanese people were against hosting them as COVID-19 cases rose to record levels and a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.
"It was an absolute miracle they happened," said Michael Payne, the former head of marketing at the IOC. "A miracle the Japanese pulled it off, a miracle the IOC got all the athletes here and stage a Games in the midst of a pandemic giving optimism and hope for the future."
(Photograph:AFP)
Tough preparations, beautiful result
It is still debatable whether the coronavirus pandemic was the biggest hurdle IOC has faced till date. However, authorities feel it still is a very big achievement as the organisers were unsure if the games would take place, even two weeks before the games started.