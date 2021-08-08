Olympics kills! People protest against Tokyo 2020 before closing ceremony

'Memorable show'

While some of the locals slowly warmed up to the atmosphere, others stood strong on their belief.

Britain's Olympic chief has now claimed that these Olympic Games have proved all doubters wrong and the athletes have put on a memorable show. "The doubters have been proved wrong. The world has gone through an exceptionally difficult 18 months but athletes from across the globe came together and put on a memorable show," said Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA). "The Games have been held in the most challenging circumstances imaginable and the organisers have excelled."

(Photograph:AFP)