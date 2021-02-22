Oil spill on Israel's Mediterranean shore causes 'disaster'

More disasters

A dead 17-meter-long fin whale which was washed ashore and was buried by Israel Nature and Parks Authority, on Nitzanim beach near the city of Ashkelon, Israel, 21 February 2021.

The rare appearance of the dead whale, of the second-biggest mammal species in the world after the Blue Whale, was initially thought to have been connected to the tar pollution. But Israel's Nature and Parks Authority said on February 19, that experts had determined that the decayed state of the whale, discovered on February 18, at the southern Nitzanim beach near Ashkelon, meant it had died some two weeks ago.

(Photograph:AFP)