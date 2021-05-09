Obama family's dog, Bo, passes away of cancer

Former US President, Barack Obama, took to Twitter to announce the passing away of his family dog, Bo.
"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between," he tweeted.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gift to Obamas
The family dog of Obamas, Bo was a a black-and-white Portuguese water dog. He was gifted to the family by senator Edward Kennedy who chose him due to the breed's hypoallergenic coat.
(Photograph:AFP)
A regular and crowd-pleaser
A charmer and a beloved in the White House, he often attended White House events, particularly the annual Easter Egg Roll, met the Pope, visited children in hospital and flew on Air Force One.
(Photograph:AFP)
'In a better place'
Michelle Obama, who was often spotted with Bo, took to Instagram to pay respects to him after he lost his life to cancer. "As a family, we will miss Bo dearly," former first lady Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram. "But we are thankful that he lived such a joyful life full of snuggles, games of fetch, and evenings spent lying on the couch."
(Photograph:AFP)
Post election
Obama had promised his young daughters Malia and Sasha that they could get a dog after the 2008 election, and Bo joined the family soon after they moved into the president's official residence.