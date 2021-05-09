Obama family's dog, Bo, passes away of cancer

The Obamas bid adieu to their loved family member who was once a regular at White House events and Air Force One

True friend

Former US President, Barack Obama, took to Twitter to announce the passing away of his family dog, Bo.

"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between," he tweeted.

(Photograph:Twitter)