The 45th US President Donald Trump has an eccentric obsession with numbers - especially the ones describing the size of attendees at his events.
Everybody already knows about Trump's obsession with crowd size. In August 2019, Trump tweeted tweeting not once, not twice, but three times about the number of people at his rally in New Hampshire.
Trump can be wildly unpredictable on policies, but even a casual observer knows about his dedication to talking about how big an audience he can draw.
“We’re protecting people with pre-existing conditions and we always will,” a statement made by the President during the rally which completely contradicts the fact that the new healthcare plan proposed by the Republican Party obliterates protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
Apart from crowd sizes, Trump also finds lot of thrill in approval ratings. He religiously posts his approval ratings on social media.
Trump's overall approval rating currently at 44 per cent. Trump hit rock bottom in 2017 when only 35 per cent of Americans approved of the job the president was doing.
