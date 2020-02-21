Trump's obsession with numbers: A closer look at the facts

The 45th US President Donald Trump has an eccentric obsession with numbers - especially the ones describing the size of attendees at his events.

Inauguration and crowd size

The President's inauguration ceremony in 2016 is a topic he loves to bring up during interviews and whenever he addresses numbers in general.

Obsession with crowd size

Everybody already knows about Trump's obsession with crowd size. In August 2019, Trump tweeted tweeting not once, not twice, but three times about the number of people at his rally in New Hampshire. 

Trump can be wildly unpredictable on policies, but even a casual observer knows about his dedication to talking about how big an audience he can draw.
 

'Keep America Great' rally

The President recently held a "Keep America Great" rally at Colorado Springs, and tweeted/re-tweeted at least four times solely about the turnout.

Red Sea of MAGA hats

“We’re protecting people with pre-existing conditions and we always will,” a statement made by the President during the rally which completely contradicts the fact that the new healthcare plan proposed by the Republican Party obliterates protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Approval Ratings

Apart from crowd sizes, Trump also finds lot of thrill in approval ratings. He religiously posts his approval ratings on social media.  

Trump's overall approval rating currently at 44 per cent. Trump hit rock bottom in 2017 when only 35 per cent of Americans approved of the job the president was doing. 

