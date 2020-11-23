November 23 in history: First smartphone, Maguindanao massacre and more

Louis Hauron is granted patent for process of making color photographs, Sumatran rhino officially declared extinct in Malaysia, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

View in App

1863

Louis Hauron is granted patent for process of making color photographs

(Photograph:WION)

1976

Jacques Mayol becomes first person to dive 100 metres without breathing equipment

(Photograph:WION)

1992

First smartphone, IBM Simon, is launched

(Photograph:WION)

2009

Maguindanao massacre starts in the Philippines

(Photograph:WION)

2019

Sumatran rhino officially declared extinct in Malaysia

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App