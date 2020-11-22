November 22 in history: John F. Kennedy assassinated, Orange Revolution and more

Isolation of a single gene announced by scientists at Harvard University, Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

1926

Imperial Conference ends, giving autonomy inside British Commonwealth

1963

US President John F. Kennedy is assassinated by Lee Oswald in Dallas, Texas

1969

 Isolation of a single gene announced by scientists at Harvard University

2004

Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine

2005

Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany

