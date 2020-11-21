November 21 in history: E = mc², Sino-Indian war ends and more

First untethered hot-air balloon flight, US embassy in Pakistan attacked, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

1783

Two French physicians make first untethered hot-air balloon flight over Paris

1905

Einstein's mass-energy equivalence formula, E = mc², is published  

1962

China declares ceasefire bringing to an end the Sino-Indian war

1971

Indian Army and Mukti Bahini defeat Pakistan army in Battle of Garibpur

1979

Violent mob burns down the US embassy in Pakistan

