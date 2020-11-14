November 14 in history: NASA launches Apollo 12, Children's day, and more

Get WION News app for latest news
Journalist Nellie Bly's journey around the Earth, first civilian wedding in the royal family, and more — here's what happened on this day in history
Journalist Nellie Bly begins her 72 day journey to travel around the world
(Photograph:WION)
India begins celebrating birthday of first PM Nehru as Children's Day
NASA launches Apollo 12, the second manned mission to moon
Britain's Princess Ann marries a civilian, first time in royal family
Sebastian Vettel becomes the youngest Formula One champion, at age 23