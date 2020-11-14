November 14 in history: NASA launches Apollo 12, Children's day, and more

Journalist Nellie Bly's journey around the Earth, first civilian wedding in the royal family, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

View in App

1889

Journalist Nellie Bly begins her 72 day journey to travel around the world

(Photograph:WION)

1964

India begins celebrating birthday of first PM Nehru as Children's Day

(Photograph:WION)

1969

NASA launches Apollo 12, the second manned mission to moon

(Photograph:WION)

1973

Britain's Princess Ann marries a civilian, first time in royal family

(Photograph:WION)

2010

Sebastian Vettel becomes the youngest Formula One champion, at age 23

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App