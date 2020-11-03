November 03 in history: First animal in space, Japan constitution and more

From Turkey switching from Arabic to the Roman alphabet, to Chevrolet entering the automobile market, here's what happened on this day in history

1793

French social reformer Olympe de Gouges executed by guillotine

1911

Chevrolet enters automobile market in competition with Ford Model T

1928

Turkey switches from Arabic to Roman alphabet

1946

The Constitution of Japan is adopted through Emperor's assent

1957

USSR launches Sputnik 2 with first animal in space, dog Laika aboard

