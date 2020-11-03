November 03 in history: First animal in space, Japan constitution and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From Turkey switching from Arabic to the Roman alphabet, to Chevrolet entering the automobile market, here's what happened on this day in history
French social reformer Olympe de Gouges executed by guillotine
Chevrolet enters automobile market in competition with Ford Model T
Turkey switches from Arabic to Roman alphabet
The Constitution of Japan is adopted through Emperor's assent
USSR launches Sputnik 2 with first animal in space, dog Laika aboard