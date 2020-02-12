Northern Ireland witnesses its first same-sex marriage

A Belfast couple on Tuesday made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, following a landmark change in the law last year.
Here are the glimpses of the wedding ceremony!
The pair paid tribute to the activists from the Love Equality campaign who led the years-long push to liberalise the British-ruled province's marriage laws. They also thanked the politicians who eventually voted for the change. "Without you, our wedding wouldn't have been possible," they said. "We will be forever thankful."
(Photograph:AFP)