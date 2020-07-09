No more hugs as schools all over the world reopen in 'new normal'

Schools all over the world are reopening with COVID-19 precautions in place. From maintaining distance to wearing masks, the 'new normal' has changed the fun days of school children.

Thailand

Schools in Thailand have just started reopening since they were closed in March, with safety precautions in place. Students were asked to self-quarantine themselves before returning to classes. Social distancing, temperature checks, hand sanitising and all other protocols are being followed in the schools.

(Photograph:AFP)