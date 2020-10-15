No horn zone: London, Paris feature on world's most walkable cities list
The researchers at the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) have revealed a list of world’s most walkable cities, and here are the top five cities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong topped the list of the cities where people live within 100m of a car-free places, such as parks and pedestrian areas.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Moscow
Moscow featured second on this list and gained much appreciation on social media for its beautiful natural surroundings.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Paris
Paris came third on this list. The French city has also seen an increase in the usage of cycles as many people turned towards cycling to exercise and commute at the same time. It also featured first on the list of top five major cities by closeness to healthcare and education (within 1km).
(Photograph:Reuters)
Bogotá
Bogotá was one of the surprise entries in the list that featured fourth on this list. The city is the only one to feature in top five of the list in all three categires, namely: closeness to car-free places, closeness to healthcare and education and major cities by small size of city blocks.
(Photograph:Reuters)
London
London, too, featured in the list making it one of the very few major metropolitan cities to give more space to the pedestrians rather than the vehicles. It also came on the third spot in the list of major cities by closeness to healthcare and education.