New Year 2020: From Trump to Trudeau - Wishes pour in from world leaders

From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UK PM Boris Johnson, leaders of some of the top global powers sent out their New Year wishes and hoped for a peaceful, progressive 2020. 

'Year full of joy and prosperity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out saying ' Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.'

 

'2020 - a fantastic year for Britain'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote his first New Year message as the PM and wished everyone a happy New Year.

'Hoping to make it a fantastic one for Britain. Happy New Year! Let’s make 2020 a fantastic year for Britain,' Johnson tweeted out. 

Plain and simple

US President Donald Trump tweeted out his New Year wishes in a simple tweet which read,  'HAPPY NEW YEAR!'.

'Start of a new decade'

'Happy New Year! Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2020. Stay safe and have fun as you celebrate the start of a new decade with family and friends tonight!,' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet. 

'Good moment'

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong wishes everyone Happy New Year. He posted on Twitter : 'The last day of 2019 is a good moment to look back at the past year and forward to a new one. A very #HappyNewYear to everyone!'

Beijing ahead

Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year address reaffirmed China's commitment to the rest of the world. In his New Year address on Tuesday evening, President Xi Jinping spoke about China's achievements over the past year. 

In his address, President Xi said he expected China's GDP to reach nearly 100 trillion yuan (about 14.3 trillion US dollars) in 2019 and its per capita GDP to reach 10,000 US dollars. 

President Xi said, the riots in Hong Kong have severely challenged the "one country, two systems" principle. But the successful application of this principle in Macao shows how effective it can be. 

