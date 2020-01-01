New Year 2020: From Trump to Trudeau - Wishes pour in from world leaders

Beijing ahead

Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year address reaffirmed China's commitment to the rest of the world. In his New Year address on Tuesday evening, President Xi Jinping spoke about China's achievements over the past year.

In his address, President Xi said he expected China's GDP to reach nearly 100 trillion yuan (about 14.3 trillion US dollars) in 2019 and its per capita GDP to reach 10,000 US dollars.

President Xi said, the riots in Hong Kong have severely challenged the "one country, two systems" principle. But the successful application of this principle in Macao shows how effective it can be.

(Photograph:AFP)