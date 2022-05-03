Naval officer forces recurits to drink semen with fish sauce. What is the secret?

Updated: May 03, 2022, 04:38 PM(IST)

A Navy officer in Thailand was jailed for allegedly punishing recruits into drinking semen with fish sauce.

Thai officer forces recruits to drink semen with fish sauce

The man named Taksin Ngokpilai who is a petty officer in the Thai Navy was detained for 30 days

The incident had taken place in a Thai naval training camp in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri last year.

(Photograph:AFP)