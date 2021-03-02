Myanmar coup: From viral workout video to bloody Sunday

The beginning of the military coup in Myanmar was caught on camera in the background of a workout video being recorded by an instructor, Khing Hnin Wai. The video became historic and quickly circulated on the internet as the instructor was completely unaware of the military convoy passing in the background.
Shift of power
On February 01, Myanmar military successfully attempted a coup and detained the leader Aung San Suu Kyi and several other senior opposition leaders.
Myanmar protests
As the country was put under blackouts and communication turnoffs, locals came out in the streets to protest against the military coup and the detainment of the ousted leader Suu Kyi.
The protests, which started from day 01, soon became synonymous to Myanmar, despite warning from the military.
Three-finger salute
The famous three-finger salute soon became a symbol of protest in Myanmar too. People started demonstrating the three-finger salute after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon.
Myanmar protests
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021
Tank-full of violence
Soon, Myanmar's military deployed tanks in the streets to stop people from protesting against the detainment of popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi. SOon, the military presence kept increasing in the streets, making it difficult for locals to operate.
In solidarity
Several international organisations and governments spoke out in protest of the military coup and asked for the immediate release of the ousted leader. Some supporters also organised rallies in different parts of the world to show support for the people of Myanmar.
Bloodiest day
What had been minor clashes between the demonstrators and police soon turned to be alarmingly violent. Riot police officers started firing teargas canisters during protests, marking February 28 as the 'bloodiest day' in the history of Myanmar.
No hope in sight
After almost a month of detainment, Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in the court through video conferencing on Monday and appeared in good health.
During the hearing, two additional criminal charges were added to the list of those that have already been filed against her after the military coup.