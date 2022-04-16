Mumbai Indians slump to sixth consecutive loss in IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians lost their sixth straight encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - their worst start in the history of the tournament - as they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants.
KL Rahul was the star with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants as he scored a brilliant century and he was ably supported by Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.
(Photograph:Others)
KL Rahul became the second IPL skipper to score more than two hundreds in the tournament and thanks to his heroics, LSG posted a total of 199 for the loss of five wickets.
It was once again a disappointing outing for the Mumbai Indians bowlers with only Jaydev Unadkat taking two wickets as most of them ended up conceding a lot of runs.
Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Avesh Khan being the pick of the bowlers with three scalps and MI fell eighteen runs short of the target.
Lucknow Super Giants moved up to the second place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with four wins in the competition and a healthy net run rate of