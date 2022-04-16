Mumbai Indians slump to sixth consecutive loss in IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants

Written By: Sayan Ghosh

Mumbai Indians lost their sixth straight encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - their worst start in the history of the tournament - as they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants.

View in App

KL Rahul | Photo: IPL |

KL Rahul was the star with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants as he scored a brilliant century and he was ably supported by Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.

(Photograph:Others)

LSG batting performance | Photo - IPL |

KL Rahul became the second IPL skipper to score more than two hundreds in the tournament and thanks to his heroics, LSG posted a total of 199 for the loss of five wickets.

(Photograph:Others)

Jaydev Unadkat | Photo: IPL |

It was once again a disappointing outing for the Mumbai Indians bowlers with only Jaydev Unadkat taking two wickets as most of them ended up conceding a lot of runs.

(Photograph:Others)

Avesh Khan | Photo: IPL |

Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Avesh Khan being the pick of the bowlers with three scalps and MI fell eighteen runs short of the target.

(Photograph:Others)

Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: IPL |

Lucknow Super Giants moved up to the second place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with four wins in the competition and a healthy net run rate of 

(Photograph:Others)

Topics

Read in App